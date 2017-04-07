89.7 Juice FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
BC Ferries Cancels Sailings Due To Severe Winds
Kasi Johnston
,
Friday, Apr. 7th, 2017
CSAR Locates Young Couple Near Kinsol Trestle
Kasi Johnston
,
Friday, Apr. 7th, 2017
Annual Hug-A-Thon This Weekend
Kasi Johnston
,
Friday, Apr. 7th, 2017
Win
The Ron James…Pedal to the Metal Sweepstakes
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Apr. 7th, 2017
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: The Beachfront Best Friend Getaway
Michael Lamont
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
FREE Dog Licenses, Big Prizes from Juice FM and the CVRD!
Michael Lamont
,
Wednesday, Jan. 4th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Music Panel
SHARE ON:
Related Posts
Juice FM and the CVRD Present: The Beachfront Best Friend Getaway
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
FREE Dog Licenses, Big Prizes from Juice FM and the CVRD!
Wednesday, Jan. 4th, 2017
Join the Juice FM Music Panel
Friday, Sep. 30th, 2016