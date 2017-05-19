The community of Parksville was left to fend for itself after a dead sea lion washed up on a popular public beach.
Parksville’s director of community planning, Blaine Russell says when the calls started coming into the office about the carcass they tried to contact officials to deal with it….
The carcass was lying just below the high-tide line, in what would be, the jurisdiction of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
According to a Parksville counsellor, however, the DFO suggested the town let nature take its course.