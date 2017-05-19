A sub-adult, male Steller sea lion lies dead in the sand at Pomponio State Beach. A Marine Mammal Center examination found the cause of death to be 'undetermined' - another one of many unexpalined Steller sea lion deaths. The Steller sea lion is listed as a threatened/endangered species.

The community of Parksville was left to fend for itself after a dead sea lion washed up on a popular public beach.

Parksville’s director of community planning, Blaine Russell says when the calls started coming into the office about the carcass they tried to contact officials to deal with it….