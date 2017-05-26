Everyone Deserves A Home.

That’s the key message from a working group created through the collaboration of six Cowichan organizations to address homelessness and affordable housing needs in our community.

Cowichan Housing Association Terri Dames says they’ve got their work cut out for them.

United Way, Cowichan Housing Association, Social Planning Cowichan, OUR Cowichan Communities Health Network, Cowichan Division of Family Practice and Cowichan Mental Health and Substance Use Collective Impact Team are involved in the project. United Way Executive Director Signy Madden talks about the next step in the plan.