North Cowichan Council will support a resolution to amend the Community Charter at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says the amendment calls on the provincial government to accord First Nations the same status as provincial and federal governments when it comes to closed council meetings.

Lefebure says this small amendment will treat First Nation governments equally to others when it comes to handling their confidential information, and allow municipalities to better address First Nations concerns, and promote trust. He says council has the support from Cowichan Tribes as well.