Good news for users of the District Seniors Association and the Golden Ages Society at Lake Cowichan.

An anonymous donor has anted up 15,000 dollars after the Seniors Centre had to shut down in June due to a lack of funds.

Ginny Saboe is the president of the Seniors Association…..

Saboe says the centre will reopen on September 11th, however, there will be user fees…..

She says they will also be looking at ways to attract a younger crowd and with that, some fresh-faced volunteers.