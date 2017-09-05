The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning consumers that Hepatitis A virus has been detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks sold in ready-to-go cups.
The BC CDC says the cups were produced on August 11th and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in BC.
The fruit cups had a best before date of August 19th.
The Centre says Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent an infection if it’s given within 14 days after exposure and so anyone who may have consumed the product should get a dose of the vaccine.
No illnesses has been reported to date.