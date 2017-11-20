Students from various programs can now enrol in a new Addiction Studies Certificate offered by VIU.

Those programs include psychology, criminology, sociology, child and youth care, and education.

Psychology Professor Dr. Elliott Marchant and the program is intended to be taken as part of a degree or to supplement a degree.

Marchant says the certificate is designed to help people understand the complexity of addiction, it promotes critical thinking on the subject but the answers are not always readily available….

There isn’t another program like it in Western Canada.