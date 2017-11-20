Salmon stocks in Vancouver Island rivers are more than six times lower than they were at the same time in 2012.
Salmon populations in Cowichan Valley waterways range from predominantly Chum to Chinook and Coho and Naturalist with the Goldstream Nature House, Tracey Bleackley says the 2017 salmon run has posted alarmingly low numbers thus far.
Bleackley says the Cowichan Valley rivers are home to three types of salmon.
Bleackley says salmon who return to the rivers they were born in defy the odds, escaping the jaws of orca whales, the nets of fishermen and other threats lurking in the depths.