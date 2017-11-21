Thanks to a 25,000 dollar donation from Timberwest, the viewing platform at the Somenos Marsh will soon become a reality.

Elizabeth Bailey, program manager with the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society says the planning and drawings for the tower are all done, and the donation will provide the balance of the money that was needed for the 40,000 dollar project….

The tower will be about 20 feet tall and big enough to accommodate a classroom.

Bailey says there will also be some interpretive signage installed on the site.

Construction is expected start in the spring.