The NDP have wrapped up their first legislative session with the party at the helm for the first time in 16 years.

Nanaimo North Cowichan MLA, Doug Routley says it’s good to see stability in the legislature and he says the NDP got a lot done, but change isn’t going to happen quickly…..

Routley says he was disappointed to see a lack of support from the Liberals, particularly after their speech from the throne prior to the election appeared to mirror what the NDP is trying to achieve.