William ‘Chip’ Seymour has been re-elected as the Chief of Cowichan Tribes.

Along with Seymour, 12 councillors were also voted into office last night.

List of Councillors:

Howard (Howie) George

Craig P. George

Stuart Pagaduan

Albie J. Charlie

Darin A. George

Stephanie Charlie

Christopher Alphonse

Debra Toporowski

Francine Alphonse

Calvin Swustus Sr.

Andrew George Canute

Dora R. Wilson