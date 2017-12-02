William ‘Chip’ Seymour has been re-elected as the Chief of Cowichan Tribes.
Along with Seymour, 12 councillors were also voted into office last night.
List of Councillors:
Howard (Howie) George
Craig P. George
Stuart Pagaduan
Albie J. Charlie
Darin A. George
Stephanie Charlie
Christopher Alphonse
Debra Toporowski
Francine Alphonse
Calvin Swustus Sr.
Andrew George Canute
Dora R. Wilson
