You can learn more about how to harvest the rainwater for use during the dry summer months at a workshop tomorrow (Sat).
The Cowichan Watershed Board’s Nora Arajs says some people in the valley have water capturing systems to supply their water needs year round, but this workshop will focus on saving water on a smaller scale….
Ken Nentwig, rainwater harvesting specialist will talk about the basic components of an efficient rainwater system.
The workshop, which goes from 10 to noon tomorrow (Sat), at the Island Savings Centre costs 10 dollars.