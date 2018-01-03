It was a banner season for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in the Cowichan Valley.

After raising about $100,000 dollars last Christmas, volunteers helped to raise approximately $110,000 this holiday season.

Community Ministries Director, Dave Maandag says the generosity of Cowichan Valley residents is tremendous.

Maandag says none of this would be possible without the fantastic volunteers who donated their time.

Forty percent of the funds go to support the Christmas Hamper Campaign and the remainder goes to helping provide hampers to those in need the rest of the year.