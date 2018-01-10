Two scams are circulating through inboxes and phones across Canada and B.C.

One scam takes the form of an email that appears to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, indicating that you have a tax refund waiting for you, via e-transfer.

However, if you click on the link, it takes you to a webpage asking for personal and banking information.

The C.R.A. would never issue a tax refund by email; it either deposits the money directly into an account or mails you a cheque.

A second scam involves a fraudster calling you and the person on the other end of the phone claims to be with the Canada Revenue Agency and they tell you, you haven’t paid back taxes.

The scammer then informs you that if you don’t pay the taxes immediately, a warrant will be issued for your arrest.

The Canada Revenue Agency doesn’t conduct business in this manner and the public is asked to hang up the phone if they get a call fitting this description.

You can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report fraud online at antifraudcentre.ca.

For more tips on how to recognize fraud, visit http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/scams-fraudes/tf-ft-eng.htm.