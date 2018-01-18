It’s a powder hound’s delight at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

A storm system is blowing through and on top of the 50 plus centimetres of accumulation in the last two days, another two metres are expected before the system moves on.

Mount Washington spokesperson, Sheila Rivers says the new snow will allow resort staff to re-open a few sections of the mountain.

Rivers says January is powder season and this particular storm is bigger than normal.

After some avalanche control, the entire mountain is expected to be open.

More information is available at mountwashington.ca.