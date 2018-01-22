The Town of Mill Bay is looking to join the City of Duncan and the Village of Cobble Hill as an age-friendly community.

Mill Bay has a population that is five years older than the provincial median age of 41 and this initiative centres around eight pillars of age-friendly communities, as determined by the World Health Organization.

Mill Bay/Malahat C.V.R.D. Director, Kerry Davis says these pillars cover a broad range of issues.

The Mill Bay Age-Friendly Community Action plan will help guide this transformation and Davis says turning Mill Bay into an age-friendly community will allow seniors to stay in the area longer.

Other B.C. communities who have become age-friendly include Metchosin, Saanich, and Esquimalt.

Visit http://www.ubcm.ca/EN/main/funding/lgps/age-friendly-communities.html to learn more.