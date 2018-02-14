Advocates continue to come up empty when it comes to finding a suitable facility to house homeless people in the community.

On December 6, 2017, Duncan City Council held a meeting at McAdam Park, where local residents expressed a myriad of concerns about homeless people, most of them centering around safety and inappropriate behaviour.

Keith Simmonds is the Minister at the Duncan United Church and he and other homeless advocates in the Cowichan Valley are trying to figure out where to go from here.

Simmonds says the plan now is to ask Duncan City Council what it would take to help provide homeless people with shelter from the elements.

The ideas of a warming station and use of the former Charles Hoey School were defeated because of public opposition.

Safety and concerns over inappropriate behaviour in the area were two major reasons why these ideas were scrapped.