The Community Futures Development Corporation in the Cowichan Valley has snagged a grant from the province valued at almost 9500 dollars.

It’s to complete a feasibility study whether or not a Duncan Highway Corridor Business Association might benefit the businesss, the City and the community.

Cathy Robertson, of Community Futures explains what such an Association might do…..

Robertson says a Highway Business Association could help with some curb appeal issues in the area, do some joint marketing, and work on issues related to crime in the area.

The study is expected to be complete sometime this summer.