If it seems like there are a large number of freighters at anchor in the Southern Gulf Islands, you are not imagining things.

According to Islands Trust, the high number of ships at anchor is a result of supply chain issues largely caused by railway capacity problems.

The unusual spike in vessels is expected to last about a month.

Islands Trust is communicating with the Port of Vancouver, Transport Canada, and the Chamber of Shipping of BC about, what they say is, hopefully a short-term problem.

The Trust says concerns about noise, light or dust from the ships at anchor should be directed to the Port of Vancouver’s Operations Centre (harbour_master@portvancouver.com or call 604-665-9086).