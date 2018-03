We could be in store for a variety of weather, thanks to a system in the Pacific that doesn’t usually show up until May or June.

Along with sunny breaks, Meteorologist, Armel Castellan says the region is expected to get hit with rain, snow, thunderstorms, and hail.

Castellan explains what this system is expected to do.

Castellan says the snowpack is still cold, and this rain won’t result in the snowpack washing away.

He adds that there is almost no flood risk associated with this storm system.