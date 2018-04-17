A Shawnigan Lake music teacher and a Grade 12 student, from Saskatchewan, who attends Shawnigan Lake School, have written a song honouring the families and the community of Humboldt.

They’ve published the composition on You Tube after performing it at the School’s chapel service……

Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger says the Go Fund Me campaign that has raised more than 12 million dollars will be closed and taken offline tomorrow (Wed).

The funds will be transferred from the GoFundMe campaign to a newly created non-profit – the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01GtVwAD41c