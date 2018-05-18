Ben Kilmer has been missing since Wednesday when his car was found running with his personal belongings inside near Menzies and Lake Cowichan Roads.

Cowichan Search and Rescue and police continue to look for a missing 41 year old Cobble Hill man.

Ben Kilmer’s truck was found on the side of the road at Lake Cowichan Road and Menzies Road.

It was still running and his belongings were inside.

Kilmer’s wife, Tonya says there’s been no sign of him since Wednesday….

A Cowichan Search and Rescue manager has confirmed blood was found inside the electrician’s van.

While search and rescue teams from around the Island comb the designated search area, the family is asking anyone, who can help, to check around the Cowichan River which is outside the search area.