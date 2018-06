Father’s Day weekend will be hopping at the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the museum opens at 10 a.m., train rides start at 11, and the tractor parades run for 90 minutes, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Members get in free and fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers get in for a measly three dollars.

The slow tractor race goes Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m., the awards ceremony follows at 2 p.m.