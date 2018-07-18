A campfire ban is now in effect throughout the Coastal Fire Centre.

As of noon today, category two and three fires are banned in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky says this is a prohibition on all open burning.

Haida Gwaii and the area known as the ‘fog zone’ (west coast of Vancouver Island) are excluded from this ban

Broznitsky explains why this fire ban is in place.

She says if you’re outside you should be cautious of any activities that could start a fire. Disposing of your cigarettes properly and not parking your vehicle on dry grass are two important ways you can prevent the sparking of a fire.

The fire danger rating throughout the Coastal Fire Centre is high and fines for starting a fire can set you back $1,150.