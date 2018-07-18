Canada’s main stock slid today as oil prices continued to take a tumble.

Those energy losses kept financial shares gains in check, as the two heavyweight sectors of the TSX went in opposite directions. The price of oil is on a downward trend as global production is going up. The TSX closed the day at 16,477, down 41 points.

It was a different story on Wall Street though.

The S&P 500 touched its highest mark in nearly half a year, and the Dow Jones put together its fifth straight winning day. It closed up 79 points at 25,199. A strong earnings season is providing lift as financials and industrials are up. The world also now has two companies worth $900 billion, as Amazon.com joined Apple in that very select group.

At press time in afterhours trading oil is up 68 cents to $67.84 U.S. per barrel, gold is up 40 cents to $1227.70 an ounce, and the loonie is up more than a tenth of a cent to 75.91 cents U.S.