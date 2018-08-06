The foot traffic to the BC Forest Discovery Centre has been increasing and that trend may just shift into overdrive come September.

With about 60,000 people visiting the tourist attraction last year, the new ‘Forests Forever’ exhibit is expected to continue attracting people from all over the island and the world.

Manager Chris Gale says construction on the new exhibit is progressing.

‘Forests Forever’ will teach people about the lifecycle of a tree, allow visitors to try out LiDAR, the technology used to survey trees and forests, and experience a pulp mill simulation.

Gale says construction is starting to come together.

The goal is to have the new exhibit ready by the weekend of September 24th, so it coincides with National Forest Week.

The project is worth an estimated one point four million dollars.