The BC Conservative party plans to run a candidate in the upcoming provincial by-election in Nanaimo.

The party currently has no representation in the legislature and expects to announce a candidate in the coming weeks.

The Nanaimo seat has been long held by the New Democrats for a number of years, most recently by Leonard Krog.

Sheila Malcolmson, the former MP for the Nanaimo/Ladysmith constituency will be running to represent the NDP provincially.

Businessman Tony Harris will run for the Liberals.

Retired teacher Michele Ney is representing the Green party and Robin Richardson is running for the Vancouver Island Party.

It’s an important by-election because if the Liberals capture the seat it would be a tie in the Legislature with 43 seats for the Grits and 43 for the the NDP/Green alliance.