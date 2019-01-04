In the Cowichan Valley, the Environment Canada weather station recorded 15 millimeters of rain on Wednesday and 73 yesterday (Thurs).

Streamflow advisories in our region are in effect for the Chemainus, Koksilah, and Cowichan Rivers.

A streamflow advisory means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible and we are seeing that on a number of our roadways.

Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Road is closed in both directions near Briarwood Road due to flooding.

There are detours on Cameron-Taggart Road, Hutchinson Road, and Cobble Hill Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Mary Street is closed due to significant flooding and there is flooding on Canada Avenue between Beverly Street and Philip Street, but it’s not closed right now.

Allenby Road near the white bridge is flooded and the flooding also affects Indian and Miller Roads.

Fisher Road is flooded between Rona and the dump, Cowichan Bay Road is flooded near the Kapoor Road intersection and Tzouhalem Road near Joe Road is also flooded.

Chemainus Road at Crofton Road is now open.