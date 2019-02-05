A man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested and charged for new offenses after officers in Duncan spotted him outside a business.

The arrest happened on Monday, January 28th, but police are just reporting it now.

Around 11 that night, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP patrol officers spotted the suspect in front of a business in the 300-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

Mounties say while they attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee on his bicycle and after a brief struggle with police, the suspect was taken into police custody.

He is well known to police and was found to have numerous illegal items including several weapons and ammunition in his possession contrary to his court-ordered conditions.

He’s facing a total of eleven charges from this incident and a previous one relating to an incident in Chemainus where he was caught driving an uninsured vehicle with several insecure and illegal firearms and other property inside.