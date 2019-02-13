Some activities such as snow shoveling and walking through heavy wet snow can strain the heart enough to cause a heart attack.

Gillian Wong with the Heart and Stroke Foundation says, when it’s cold outside, blood vessels constrict and then when you add a strenuous activity, the risk of a heart attack goes up.

She says a heart attack can even happen to people who think they are healthy and we should know the warning signs.

Those are chest discomfort, sweating, upper body discomfort, light-headedness, shortness of breath or nausea.

Wong says it’s a good idea to do some warm up exercises before getting started and then some cool down activities as well.