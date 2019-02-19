B.C. NDP unveils budget

The B.C. NDP is staying the course with its budget.

While the budget announced Tuesday afternoon does look to give some money back to those living in the province through benefits and credits, it doesn’t include many major new investments. The budget does include a historic revenue sharing partnership with First Nations.

Halifax community mourning seven children killed in fire

A Halifax imam says a Syrian woman who lost all seven of her children in an early morning house fire keeps asking him if she’s going to get her children back.

He says the refugee family arrived in Canada about two years ago after fleeing the civil war in Syria. A next-door neighbour says the children ranged in age from three-months to 17-years-old.

More developments in SNC Lavalin scandal

There are more twists and turns today in the SNC Lavalin scandal.

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid has announced via Twitter that she’s invited former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to appear before the Commons justice committee. The Liberal-dominated committee agreed last week to study allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to help SNC avoid criminal prosecution on charges related to dealings in Libya, but it had originally declined to have her appear.

United We Roll convoy reaches Parliament Hill

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addressed members of the United We Roll convoy on Parliament Hill, telling protesters it’s time Canada has a prime minister that is proud of our energy sector.

Angry Albertan’s want the Liberal government to scrap the carbon tax and two bills that overhaul environmental assessments of energy projects and ban oil tankers from the northern coast of British Columbia.

Payless Shoes to close North American stores

Following on the heels of its American parent, Payless ShoeSource Canada is about to disappear.

The company is filing for creditor protection and will start closing all 25-hundred North American stores starting at the end of next month. Payless employs about 24-hundred workers in Canada and owns 248 stores.

Bernie Sanders announces Presidential bid

Tensions between supporters of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton resurfaced Tuesday morning after the Vermont senator announced his second run for the White House.

Longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines tweeted that the media had given Sanders a “WELCOME BACK!” reception despite his 2016 primary loss while telling Clinton to “go away.” Sanders is running against four women this time around.