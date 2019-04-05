If you drive to work but, it’s within walking distance, you may want to consider the healthier, albeit, slower option.

Prices at the pumps have hit a $1.64 in Metro Vancouver and Dan McTeague, an analyst at GasBuddy.com said there are many reasons for the price increase but, the biggest influencer is a gas shortage across the province and into the Pacific Northwest in the United States.

BC’s carbon tax increased to $40 dollars a tonne earlier in the week, which is double the tax introduced in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

Premier John Horgan has said the province will monitor prices throughout the summer and step in to provide some relief if that opportunity presents itself.

Regular gas in the Cowichan Valley is a tick below $1.49 a litre in most places.