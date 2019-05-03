B.C. gives almost a quarter million MRI’s with new initiative

An initiative to run MRI machines around the clock in B.C has led to 233,000 exams since it started. The province’s Health Minister Adrian Dix called it an extraordinary achievement as it’s an additional 44,000 specialized diagnostic exams. That’s 7,000 more than the initial target.

New cannabis users are middle aged or older

Half of new cannabis users so far this year are 45 or older. That’s according to a Statistics Canada survey. The use in that age range is up a third compared to the same time period last year. With marketing campaigns geared towards younger adults, the concern is how older ones are using the drug and whether they have all the information they need.

Drug prevents HIV transmission

It might now be a cure for aids but it is being considered a breakthrough. A European study found gay men with HIV taking antiretroviral drugs didn’t transmit the disease to their partners in any of the 1,000 cases. The eight-year study followed the couples who had sex without condoms.

Concerns over the rate of cannabis use before and during work

Over half a million Canadian workers admitted to consuming cannabis before or during their shifts. Statistics Canada said the number amounts to almost 15 percent of total workers across the country. The findings are raising concerns about workplace safety and people driving to and from work after consuming the drug.