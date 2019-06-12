Royal Bay Secondary School on Used Victoria. Supplied by Used Victoria.

Students set to graduate from Royal Bay Secondary School in Colwood have listed the school on for sale on Used Victoria for the very affordable price of 2019 dollars.

Grad2019Pranks is listed as the seller and after four years, the soon to be high school graduates wrote that they are grateful to be done with the school.

School District 62 credited those who put up the ad with a creative joke.