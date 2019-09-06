BC no longer has the lowest unemployment rate in the country following more than 8,300 job losses in August.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, as BC’s labour market created 73,800 jobs, the majority of which were in the private sector.

There were 30,000 full-time jobs and wages have increased to more than $28 dollars an hour.

These numbers come from a Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey for August.

Quebec has taken over as the province with the lowest unemployment rate in the country.