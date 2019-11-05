A 34-year old man is facing several charges after a sexual assault during a break-in at a home in North Cowichan.

The break-in and assault happened on October 27th and the arrest was made Halloween night.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says public safety was a primary concern and investigators worked to gather all the evidence required for a strong case and quickly make an arrest.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says it has charged the suspect with Sexual Assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft, and making threats.

Police say the suspect is known to them and remains in custody.

The attack is considered to be an isolated incident.