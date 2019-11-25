Cowichan-Malahat-Langford New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he will engage in discussions with Transport Minister Marc Garneau on the issue of freighter anchorages.

MacGregor says Garneau has refused to take action on how the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority controls those anchorages, which were put in place with no consultation with First Nations groups.

MacGregor says there are concerns about the behavior of some crews while their freighters are parked in our coastal waters.

He says some crews have been seen power washing decks and dumping substances into the surrounding waters.

MacGregor says they also want to ensure the flow of traffic into the Port of Vancouver is handled in a way that eliminates the need for anchorages close to Vancouver Island.

He says a fee is charged to drop anchor in Vancouver Fraser Port Authority waters, but the waters off the coast of the island are essentially a free parking lot for massive ships.