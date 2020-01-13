The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has seen a spike in fuel thefts from vehicles over the last few months.

The thieves drilled fuel tanks, causing expensive repairs.

Residents aren’t the only ones being targeted, as thieves are also targeting car dealerships like Island Ford, Toyota Duncan, and Galaxy Motors.

Victims of fuel thefts and gas tank vandalism are asked to report it.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or you have witnessed suspicious activity call the detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also click here, TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.