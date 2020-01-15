Hurricane-force winds have cancelled the rest of the sailings in our listening area for the rest of the day.

BC Ferries has cancelled the remaining sailings today, including those on the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay and Duke Point to Tsawwassen routes.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said service between Vancouver Island and the Mainland have been cut off.

“We have a host of weather cancellations this afternoon due to the high winds that are coming in,” said Marshall. “It will affect the three major routes between Vancouver Island and the Mainland.”

Hurricane-force southeast winds between 70 and 90 km/h are expected to develop in Greater Victoria early this evening and spread to east Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast later this evening.