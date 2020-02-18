A pro-lumber industry rally was held Tuesday afternoon at the Legislature.

The BC Forest Alliance will present an eight-thousand name petition to the forests minister asking that the size of BC’s working forest not be reduced any further.

Spokesman Steve Venus says they fear more old-growth areas will be put under protection. He says only 30-percent of the coastal forest is still available for commercial harvesting and they are asking the government to preserve what is left for the industry.

