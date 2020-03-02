Massive Airport Expansion Project Unveiled
Nanaimo Airport. Supplied by Nanaimo Airport Facebook page.
The expansion project at the Nanaimo Airport began back in April 2018, and the newly renovated travel hub has been unveiled.
The $14 million dollar expansion includes a lounge with about three hundred seats and a security area that can process up to one thousand travellers an hour, a ten-fold increase in productivity.
This project is phase one of a 20-year plan that includes more space in both the departure and arrival areas.
Nearly half a million travellers passed through the Nanaimo Airport last year and the expansion came in $100,000 dollars under budget.