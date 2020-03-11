Global travel is being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, but it’s not clear whether the downturn in travel will have much of an impact on Vancouver Island’s tourism industry.

Tourism Vancouver Island CEO Anthony Everett says they are watching the situation closely.

Everett says “there have been limited impacts, so far,” as a few cancellations of bookings that have occurred.

Everett says most visitors to the island come from BC, Alberta, and Washington State.

Vancouver Island does receive plenty of international tourists, but Everett says it’s too soon to say if those numbers will be down.

The cruise ship season in Victoria is set to begin next month and the Harbour Authority is watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

Victoria expects to receive nearly three-hundred cruise ships this year, bringing about eight-hundred thousand passengers to the city.