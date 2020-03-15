The Valley Seniors Organization has announced that the centre will be closed until March 31.

The board made the decision at a recent meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that seniors are the most vulnerable demographic when it comes to the virus.

Another meeting is set for March 27, where the board is expected to make future plans.

The Annual General Meeting and elections have been postponed until April 22.

The organization is located at 198 Government Street in Duncan.