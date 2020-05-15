Photo of front-line worker wearing one of the scrub caps. (Scrub caps Canada, Facebook)

Island Health is hiring more nurses than ever.

The health authority says that more than 330 new nursing graduates will soon be working at Island Health locations — 312 have been hired and 20 more nursing graduates are in the placement process.

In 2019, Island Health hired 232 nursing graduates; 220 of those graduates were still with Island Health as of the end of February 2020, marking a 95 percent retention rate.

Most of the new hires are Registered Nurses (RNs), and there is also a small group of Registered Psychiatric Nurses (RPNs).

Victoria, Duncan, Nanaimo, Comox and Campbell River hospitals account for the largest placements of nursing graduates.

New nursing graduates have also been placed at hospitals in smaller communities including Port Alberni, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Saanich Peninsula, Salt Spring and Tofino.

RNs and RPNs represent Island Health’s largest single workforce; almost 7,000 of these professionals work in communities across Vancouver Island.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province welcomes the news that Island Health has been able to recruit and retain such a significant number of nursing graduates.

“Nurses are important members of our health-care teams and will play a critical role as B.C. embarks on the ambitious plan to resume elective surgeries,” Dix said.

In response to the growing demand for new nurses, Island Health said it launched a “robust” recruitment effort earlier this year in collaboration with nursing education partners at the University of Victoria, Vancouver Island University, North Island College and Camosun College.

Recruiters worked directly with new nursing graduates to match them with their preferred areas of interest and support them in the transition from student to professional life.

“When 2020 was declared the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, no one could imagine that nursing would be front and centre in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dawn Nedzelski, Island Health Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Professional Practice.

“New graduate nurses entering practice at this time face unique challenges. They may also be anxious and uncertain about caring for patients while COVID-19 circulates.

“We know that new graduate nurses bring new knowledge, enthusiasm, and skill into our system right when our patients need us most. Their contribution and learning journey is an opportunity not just for new nurses but for all of us at Island Health. We are behind our new grads every step of the way with new resources specific to joining our nursing family during this challenging time.”

UVIC Nursing graduate Robert Linde is happy to be serving in the community where he grew up. He will be starting in neurosciences at Victoria General Hospital.

“I’m excited to be working on the Island, serving my community and giving back,” he said. “I’ve prepared really hard to have a long career helping people so I’m excited to get started in my career field.”