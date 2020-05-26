The Province is supporting the survivors of sexual assault through a three-year, $10 million dollar grant program.

The program will help with the delivery of coordinated emergency sexual assault response services throughout BC.

The Ending Violence Association of BC has received the funding and will administer the grant program, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Ministry of Finance – Gender Equity Office, and the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Woman.

This grant program will help organizations deliver community-based emergency sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed and culturally appropriate.

The services will meet the needs of sexual assault survivors throughout BC, including the unique needs of Indigenous communities and survivors.