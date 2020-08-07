Highway One at Bench Road south of Duncan was closed for nearly an hour on Thursday afternoon after the RCMP used a spike belt to stop a speeding vehicle.

The police have arrested a Victoria man, who remains in custody and will face several charges.

The RCMP is asking people to contact their local police force if they witnessed, or were involved in any incidents involving an older model light green Land Rover.

Those incidents could have happened anywhere between Victoria and the area south of Duncan along the Trans Canada Highway.

At around 4 pm yesterday afternoon the Shawnigan Lake and North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP started receiving calls about a speeding vehicle as it headed north on the highway.

At about 4:20 pm in the afternoon, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP laid down a spike belt on the highway just south of Bench Road.

The car’s tires were flattened and it came to stop a short distance away.

The Trans-Canada highway was closed for nearly an hour as officers conducted their investigation and the debris from the tires blowing out was cleared away.