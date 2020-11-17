RCMP rules out Foul Play after Body was Found in Chemainus
Photograph by Juice FM News
We have more information in connection with the body found in Chemainus yesterday.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Sergeant Trevor Busch said on Sunday morning officers responded to reports of a person in the back of a vehicle on Daniel Street.
He said it was a medical incident.
“During the investigation, members determined that it was a medical situation, no signs of foul play were detected,” said Busch. “Our police investigation was concluded shortly thereafter.”
The RCMP and BC Coroners Service worked together on the investigation.