Two more patients have been found to have contracted the COVID-19 virus in an outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

They were discovered in the second round of patient testing.

Nine patients and five staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health also says there has been a COVID-related death connected to the outbreak at SPH.

Tests show that the December 1 outbreak is limited to acute care areas.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital laboratory service outpatient collections have temporarily moved to a nearby lab.

Acute care admissions have been stopped, but outpatient services at the hospital, such as medical imaging and day surgery, remain open.