NewsMore Patients Affected by COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital SHARE ON: Mike Patterson, staff Wednesday, Dec. 9th, 2020 Island Health logo. Supplied by Island Health Facebook page.Two more patients have been found to have contracted the COVID-19 virus in an outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.They were discovered in the second round of patient testing.Nine patients and five staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19.Island Health also says there has been a COVID-related death connected to the outbreak at SPH.Tests show that the December 1 outbreak is limited to acute care areas.Saanich Peninsula Hospital laboratory service outpatient collections have temporarily moved to a nearby lab.Acute care admissions have been stopped, but outpatient services at the hospital, such as medical imaging and day surgery, remain open.