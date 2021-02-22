Three employees of the Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan have tested positive this month for COVID-19.

Loblaw reported the latest staff member on the list of exposures today, and says the last day the person worked at Superstore was February 15.

Two other workers at the store tested for the virus earlier, and last worked on February 12 and 13.

A total of four employees of the Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan have tested positive for COVID-19 this year.

After a positive test is reported, the stores work closely with public health officials to ensure notification of close contacts, and cleaning and sanitization.

Loblaw says its policy is to ensure full transparency and regularly updates the list of stores where staff test positive for COVID-19 in each province.