If you’re a British Columbian born in 1949 or earlier, you can now book your COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

At noon today (Thursday), the phone lines opened up for those 72-years and older to arrange to get their first shot.

This includes residents of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

However, those 55- to 65-years-old residing within the Vancouver Coastal or Fraser health regions can call a participating pharmacy to book their vaccination appointment anytime now.

Indigenous people in B.C. 18-years and up can also call to book their appointment, along with extremely clinically vulnerable people who’ve received a letter telling them they can book their shot.

To register for an appointment on Vancouver Island, call Island Health at 1 (833) 348-4787. If you’re on the Sunshine Coast, call Vancouver Coastal Health at 1 (877) 587-5767.